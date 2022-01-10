Does GamStop cover land-based casinos in the UK?

With the proliferation of online gambling throughout the world, gambling, in general, has become a widely accepted form of adult entertainment.

As a regional community, the population of the UK has always been very supportive of all forms of gambling. That includes lotteries, sports betting, horse racing, and casino play (retail and online). It would be fair to say that gambling is somewhat embedded within the fiber of the culture in many parts of the UK.

For the most part, UK adults are able to gamble responsibly. That's important to note because the damage problem gambling issues can do to a community are well chronicled. That is exactly why the UK Gambling Commission takes such a strict approach towards encouraging gambling facilitators to make sure customers with problem gambling issues have easy access to good help recourses.

About GamStop

While the UK has a plethora of counseling services for problem gamblers, there is a general consensus that problem gambling issues should be addressed before they reach critical mass. To do that, the UKGC strongly encourages gambling operators to subscribe to self-exclusion programs. Perhaps the largest self-exclusion program in the UK is GamStop.

GamStop was the brainchild of some high-level administrators with the UKGC. The program is designed specifically for the benefit of online gamblers. Here is how the program works.

Under immense pressure from the UKGC, online gambling providers are requested to subscribe to the GamStop program. At some point in the future, subscribing to the program could become a condition of operators getting online gambling licenses.

When a gambling site becomes a member of GamStop, they have a duty to make sure their customers know they have a right to access the GamStop program should they feel their gambling is getting out of control. It's a self-exclusion that allows all online gamblers to register for free. Once a gambler has registered with GamStop, they will be blocked from having access to all online operators that are GamStop members in good standing.

The program has a lot of support from gamblers because the gamblers get to decide how long they want to be excluded from having access to UK online gambling sites. The duration choices are 6 months, 1 year, and 5 years. The great thing about GamStop is is really works. If a registered gambler tries to log in to an existing gambling account or tries to secure a new one, they will be blocked based on the information they provided when they registered with GamStop.

The only knock against the program is it offers no flexibility. If a gambler decides they want to resume wagering online before their self-exclusion period has ended, they won't be able to do that. To get around GamStop, players can still find casinos at Casino-Wise.com that aren't on GamStop.

To be clear, the GamStop self-exclusion program is only available to online gamblers through online gambling sites. GamStop has no affiliation with any of the UK's land-based casinos. In fact, the UK's land-based casinos are not permitted to access the GamStop database. If a gambler is self-excluded from online casinos, there is nothing keeping them from visiting retail casinos.

Self Exclusion for Land-Based Casino Gamblers

In case you are wondering, the UKGC does heavily promote a separate self-exclusion program tied to land-based casinos. The program is called SENSE. It operates in very much the same way as GamStop except it's only available to retail casino gamblers through retail casinos.

If a casino gambler feels they are losing control of their gambling activities, they can approach a manager at one of the UK's licensed retail casinos. The manager can provide them with a registration form for the SENSE program. Once a gambler submits the form, their self-exclusion takes immediate effect.

When completing the form, the gambler has to clearly state how long they want to be denied access to licensed UK retail casinos. The minimum exclusion period is 6 months. After the gambler's prescribed self-exclusion period has ended, they can request an extension or apply to have the self-exclusion removed. Should they choose to do nothing, the self-exclusion will remain in effect until the gambler formally requests release from the SENSE program.

To answer the titled question, no, GamStop has no affiliation with land-based casinos.