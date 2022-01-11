COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours

Six thousand seven hundred and sixty-one (6761) new coronavirus-infected people have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 41,983 tests (nearly 16 percent positive). 75.65 percent of the new cases registered for the day have not been vaccinated. 116 people, of whom 94.83 percent were unvaccinated, have died, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 787,178. They were identified by 7,748,352 tests.

A total of 31,672 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases are 134,574. Of these, 5,219 people were hospitalized, including 570 in the intensive care unit. 861 are newcomers to the hospital for the last 24 hours, of which 84.44 percent have not been vaccinated.

928 people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 620 932.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 3,879,558 doses of vaccine have been administered in Bulgaria, including 22,888 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 18,466 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among the medical staff, including 4,866 doctors and 6,075 nurses.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (2072), followed by Blagoevgrad (710), Plovdiv (623), Varna (375) and Stara Zagora (304). In terms of the total number of infected, the capital is again first (201,366) ahead of Plovdiv (69,767), Varna (60,706), Burgas (48,180) and Blagoevgrad (36,155).



/BTA