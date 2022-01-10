Direct flights from Bulgaria to the Seychelles will start in January 2022

All passengers on board the first charter flight will receive special surprises

January 10, 2022, Sofia - The first charter flight for 2022 from Bulgaria to the Seychelles starts in January. It will be realized with the assistance of the largest Seychelles tour operator company "7South", the Bulgarian travel agency "Luxutour" and the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria. All passengers on board the first flight will be greeted with special prizes provided by the Seychelles government.

The new direct flights start on January 28, 2022, and will connect Sofia with the largest island in the Seychelles - Mahe. The exotic country has become increasingly popular among Bulgarians, for whom it will now be much easier to travel there.

Seychelles is one of the safest and most easily accessible destinations in the current pandemic environment. Nearly 80 percent of the country's population is fully vaccinated, and Bulgarians are admitted only with a negative PCR test, without a quarantine requirement in both directions.

"We are happy to give more people the opportunity to experience the wonders of this heavenly place - the Seychelles. Charter flights are a huge advantage for Bulgarian citizens, especially now that they can take advantage of the facilitated measures for entering and staying in the country," said Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.

"The Seychelles are among the top desired destinations in Bulgaria and together with our regional partners Marbro Tours, Exotic Holiday, and Planet Travel Center we will make them one of the most visited. The destination is known for its stunningly beautiful beaches with turquoise blue waters and white fine sand, around them - coconut palms, and below the water surface - a unique variety of colorful corals, fish, and other marine life. A real delight for all those who love to dive," said Petar Stoyanov, founder of Luxutour.

Dates of direct flights to Seychelles:

❖ January 28, 2022 - February 6, 2022

❖ February 25, 2022 - March 6, 2022

More information about the flights:

Sofia - Djibouti 19:40 - 02:00 (+1)

Djibouti - Mahe 02:40 - 07:00

Mahe - Djibouti 21:00 - 23:10

Djibouti - Sofia 23:50 - 04:35 (+1)



/M3 Communications Group