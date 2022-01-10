Bulgaria: Important Information for Citizens who want to get Booster Dose of the Janssen Vaccine

A booster dose of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 can be given 2 months after the first vaccination with the same vaccine.

A booster dose of Janssen vaccine can also be given after a COVID-19 vaccination course with Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines. In these cases, the booster dose interval is 3 months.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Register has already created the functionality that allows the introduction of a booster dose of Janssen vaccine. This means that citizens receive their European digital COVID certificate immediately after vaccination.

We remind you that an mRNA vaccine (manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna) can be given as a booster dose after completing a mRNA or vector vaccine vaccination course (AstraZeneca or Janssen) no earlier than 3 months after completing the vaccination course.

The Ministry of Health and the Expert Advisory Board for the Supervision of Immunoprophylaxis recommend that post-COVID-19 citizens be vaccinated with a full immunization schedule no earlier than 3 months after laboratory confirmation of the diagnosis. In the cases of citizens who got infected with COVID-19 after the first dose of two-dose immunization vaccines, the second dose of vaccine should be given no earlier than 3 months after confirmation of the diagnosis.

Vaccines protect against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.



/Ministry of Health Press Release