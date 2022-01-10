Bulgarian Doctor: Vaccination of Medical Staff should be Mandatory

"The pneumonia stats observed in the Delta variant are much higher than in Omicron."

This was said to BNR by Dr. Trifon Valkov from the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Sofia, referring to scientific data from studies conducted in different countries.

He pointed out that it should be taken into account that the majority of the population in the countries where the new variant of Covid-19 was studied were either vaccinated or with post-ill citizens:

"We can't be sure if the milder clinical trial is a function of the virus itself, or a function of the fact that some people are immunized."

Dr. Valkov expressed optimism that the health care system will cope with the wave of Omicron.

According to him, it is foolish to introduce new measures after the existing ones are not followed.

"The green certificate is just a testimony that the person against us is immune, we cannot check whether the person against us has developed immunity," said Dr. Trifon Valkov.

Vaccination among medical staff should be mandatory is the opinion of the doctor from the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Sofia.

"Antibiotics are not effective against any viral infection," he said.



/BNR