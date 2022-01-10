Bulgaria: Planned Admissions and Operations in Sofia-city are Suspended

The planned admission and planned operations in Sofia-city are suspended due to the pandemic, the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate announced.

The measure comes into force at midnight on January 12.

Exceptions will be made for activities related to transplantation of organs, tissues and cells, diagnosis and treatment of patients with oncological and oncohematological diseases, assisted reproduction activities and births, regardless of the method of delivery, rehabilitation activities, long-term treatment and psychiatric care.

Tomorrow, the health authorities will discuss, with directors of hospitals, the organization of the work in connection with the rising morbidity in the capital.



/BNR