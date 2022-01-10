Bulgaria: Planned Admissions and Operations in Sofia-city are Suspended
The planned admission and planned operations in Sofia-city are suspended due to the pandemic, the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate announced.
The measure comes into force at midnight on January 12.
Exceptions will be made for activities related to transplantation of organs, tissues and cells, diagnosis and treatment of patients with oncological and oncohematological diseases, assisted reproduction activities and births, regardless of the method of delivery, rehabilitation activities, long-term treatment and psychiatric care.
Tomorrow, the health authorities will discuss, with directors of hospitals, the organization of the work in connection with the rising morbidity in the capital.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Important Information for Citizens who want to get Booster Dose of the Janssen Vaccine
- » Bulgarian Doctor: Vaccination of Medical Staff should be Mandatory
- » WHO: COVID will Complicate things in the Next Three months, but the End is in Sight
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New 52 Cases of Omicron were Identified
- » WHO Representative for Bulgaria: The Pandemic may be Over by the End of 2022, but Not in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Record Active Cases in the Country