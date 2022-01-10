WHO: COVID will Complicate things in the Next Three months, but the End is in Sight

Dr. David Nabarro, the World Health Organization's special envoy for COVID-19, said the virus would create a very difficult situation "at least" for the next three months, but "the end is in sight".

"I'm afraid we're going through a marathon, but you can't say we're at the end - we see the end, but we're not there. And before we get to it, there will be some bumps. And I can't tell you how hard it will be. But at least I can tell you what I expect. First of all, this virus is still evolving - we have Omicron, but there will be more variants. Second, it really affects the whole world. And while health services in Western Europe are almost doing well in many other parts of the world, they are completely overwhelmed. And thirdly, it is quite clear that there is no possibility of major restrictions in any country, especially in poor countries. People just have to keep working, so there are some very difficult decisions for politicians right now. This will be difficult for at least the next three months," added Dr. David Nabbaro.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New 52 Cases of Omicron were Identified

Asked about the speculation that coronavirus waves could occur two or three times a year, he added that the way the virus has behaved since we first met it is that it accumulates and then rises quite dramatically, after which decreases again and then rises again every three or four months.

"It's hard to use past behavior to predict the future. Life can go on, we can rebuild the economy in many countries, but we just have to have really good plans to deal with the waves," said Dr. David Nabarro.



/BNT