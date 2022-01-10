Djokovic Detained again in Australia

Novak Djokovic was arrested again shortly after winning a lawsuit for his revoked visa. The father of world number one, Srdjan Djokovic, has announced what is happening in Australia, the Daily Mail reports.

Djokovic Won the Court Battle, he will Stay in Australia

According to Serbian media, to whom the tennis player's father spoke, his son's re-arrest was an attempt by Australian authorities to deport him, despite a court ruling just hours ago.

BREAKING: Novak Djokovic 'arrested' just hours after hotel release as Australian Open farce continues https://t.co/zGB0g41RxI — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) January 10, 2022

The athlete's brother Jorde told Serbian ‘Prva’ TV that "Australian authorities want to capture and imprison Novak again".

Đorđe Đoković je na televiziji Prva potvrdio da žele da uhapse Novaka ponovo.https://t.co/VwETjIljRC — Dnevni list Danas (@OnlineDanas) January 10, 2022

We remind you that Novak Djokovic won the case for his deportation. Thus, the tennis player will be able to play in the Grand Slam tournament. The court rejected the decision of the immigration authorities that the athlete did not meet the health requirements for entering the country.

According to them, all foreign nationals must have completed a cycle of vaccination against COVID-19. It was for this reason that he was denied a visa.

The meeting was held online, with the 9-time Australian Open champion joining in at the end. To do so, he had to leave the hotel where he was isolated on arrival in Australia.



/Nova