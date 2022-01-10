Djokovic Detained again in Australia

Sports | January 10, 2022, Monday // 13:59
Bulgaria: Djokovic Detained again in Australia Al Jazeera

Novak Djokovic was arrested again shortly after winning a lawsuit for his revoked visa. The father of world number one, Srdjan Djokovic, has announced what is happening in Australia, the Daily Mail reports.

Djokovic Won the Court Battle, he will Stay in Australia

According to Serbian media, to whom the tennis player's father spoke, his son's re-arrest was an attempt by Australian authorities to deport him, despite a court ruling just hours ago.

The athlete's brother Jorde told Serbian ‘Prva’ TV that "Australian authorities want to capture and imprison Novak again".

We remind you that Novak Djokovic won the case for his deportation. Thus, the tennis player will be able to play in the Grand Slam tournament. The court rejected the decision of the immigration authorities that the athlete did not meet the health requirements for entering the country.

According to them, all foreign nationals must have completed a cycle of vaccination against COVID-19. It was for this reason that he was denied a visa.

The meeting was held online, with the 9-time Australian Open champion joining in at the end. To do so, he had to leave the hotel where he was isolated on arrival in Australia.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: novak djokovic, Australia, tennis, detained, visa, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria