COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New 52 Cases of Omicron were Identified

Society » HEALTH | January 10, 2022, Monday // 13:40
52 cases of the viral variant Omicron of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in Bulgaria after cellogenomic sequencing performed by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The 52 clinical samples were taken by January 3, 2022, in 13 hospitals in 9 districts in the country. The cases of Omicron have been identified in the districts as follows: Sofia-city - 38; Pazardzhik - 6; Sofia region - 2; Burgas - 1; Varna - 1; Plovdiv - 1; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 1; Stara Zagora - 1.

Of the 505 clinical trials tested with SARS-CoV-2, 10.3% were proven cases of the Omicron variant and 89.7% of the Delta variant or its subvariants.

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases continues to monitor the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, with a focus on finding variants with accelerated spread, altered virulence, and immunogenicity that are important for public health.

/Ministry of Health Press Release

