Bulgaria: Start of the Tax Campaign

Bulgarian Tax Collectors target Construction and Agriculture

The 2022 tax campaign begins on January 10. As of today, the submission of income declarations of individuals electronically, by mail, and in the offices of the Revenue Agency starts.

In early March, after the submission of data by employers and payers of fees, will be released and pre-filled income tax return, which is submitted with a runway or electronic signature through the Electronic Services Portal of the NRA. It will automatically enter data on income from employment received in 2021, civil contracts and fees, rental income for properties whose tenants are legal entities, and others, according to the National Revenue Agency.

The deadline for using the 5% discount for early declaration and payment is March 31, and the deadline for declaring income and paying the tax due this year is May 3.



/BGNES