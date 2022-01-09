Lionel Messi Wins Record Seventh Men's Ballon d'Or

Description: Lionel Messi wins and what others expected as well as the reaction of fans and the footballers too.

Lionel Messi is now the greatest footballer of our times. Kate Richardson, one of the sports betting experts and football enthusiasts at mightytips.com had seen this coming. Although many had hoped that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would carry the day, Messi emerged the top bagging men's Ballon d’Or for the seventh time. This is not a mean achievement, it is one of the football records that none may beat shortly.

His closest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged the title for a record five times, and given that he is almost heading to retirement, it will be a tall order to match the Lionel Messi achievement. However, when you look at it from the number of times that one may have appeared in the top three positions in men's Ballon d'Or awards, the two players are tying at thirteen times. This is an indication that the two are the greatest football players of our time.

@pixabay

From time to time, Kate Richardson has indicated that the two players have inspired a whole generation, many people all over the world admire them for their professionalism and dedication to the game. Kate Richardson is of the opinion that the two will be remembered forever.

If you want to find out more about Kate Richardson and her comprehensive sports betting in Iran analysis go to mightytips.com. Iran has not yet legalized sports betting, but despite this many people find a solution through online sites and still play their favorite games. Local bettors have the opportunity to play through some of the betting companies that you will find at Mightytips.

Stiff competition

Messi was facing stiff competition from Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Many football commentators and enthusiasts were hoping for a Lewandowski. He was a great contester for the Ballon d'Or award having helped his team bag the league title.

He had scored a total of thirty-eight goals in the thirty league games that he appeared in 2021. Lewandowski was placed second. Following the football records and the Golden ball awards, it is expected that Lewandowski may emerge as the winner in the 2022 contest. A third position was the Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho. He was also among the favorites given his performance at FA league, at champions’ league, and also for his Italian side. Football analysts say that Jorginho was very instrumental in his team's win in various tournaments in Europe.

This man Lionel Messi

When the sports transfer news started to flow not many would have expected Messi to be playing for a team in Ligue 1 table. Many were expecting him to move to another club in Spain or play in the Premier League. Finally, when the football news transfer was cooling down it dawned on everyone that Messi would be playing for Ligue 1 table team, PSG.

Sports betting experts at mightytips.com would not have rooted for his win at the highest helm but the player surprised many when he has announced the winner. The player has come a long way to emerge as one of the best footballers of our time.

When the football records are opened, decades from now he will be among the professional football that has bagged the most titles including the Golden ball. He has taken the award seven times and given that he is far from retirement from professional football he is still a strong contender for the title in the future. He may win next year and even the year after given that his performance at club level and also at the international arena is still good.

Greatest footballer of our time

Messi is recognized by many as the greatest footballer of our time. And it is not only his fans that recognize the player, popular media and culture have been full of his image. You cannot mention greatness in football especially among the current players and fail to mention Messi.

You will find so many donning Lionel Messi wallpaper on their digital devices. Having a Lionel Messi wallpaper in your gadget is a reminder of his greatness and the contribution he has made in football.

Why did Messi Win?

Analysts have pointed out why Messi won the coveted title. Skysports sees his win at Cope America where Argentina performed well as one of the tournaments that increased his chances of success. Argentina went ahead to win the Copa American with Messi playing a big role in his team’s excellent performance.

Three months before the big South American tournament, Messi had scored two goals in the Copa Del Rey where he saw his previous team; Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao four goals to nil. The team finished as the runners-up in the La Liga where Messi helped the team by scoring thirty goals during the season. Messi has won the title in the following years:

2009 where he beat Ronaldo and Xavi

2010 where he downed Iniesta and Xavi

2011 where Ronaldo and Xavi were the second and third winners respectively

2012 where Ronaldo came second

2015 where Ronaldo and Neymar came second and third respectively

2019 where his arch-rival Ronaldo came third and now in 2021

Ronaldo’s reaction

Ronaldo came sixth and he did not attend the ceremony. Later he was to engage in a spat where he criticized the French Football editor Pascal Ferre for the comment that he made on Lionel Messi's win.

The French Football editor had claimed that Ronaldo confided to him that his ambition was to beat Messi and become the footballer who has bagged the most Golden ball awards. He denied this claiming that Pascal lied about it. It is yet to be established who is telling the truth but Ronaldo has said that his focus now is on his team.

Messi bagging his seventh Golden ball award is proof that he is still a great contender for the number one position in world football. However, that does not mean he is the only one, all those who appeared in the top list are great footballers too.