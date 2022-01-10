Actor Bob Saget was found Dead in a hotel room

Society » OBITUARIES | January 10, 2022, Monday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Actor Bob Saget was found Dead in a hotel room Decider

Actor Bob Saget, best known for his role as a widowed father in the '80s and' 90s Full House series and as the first host of America's Funniest Videos, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. This was announced on Twitter by the county sheriff's office, Reuters reported.

Police were called to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel because of an unconscious man in a hotel room. It turned out that the man was 65-year-old Bob Saget.

There are no reports of a crime or drug use.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bob saget, dead, full house, American
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria