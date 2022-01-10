Actor Bob Saget was found Dead in a hotel room
Actor Bob Saget, best known for his role as a widowed father in the '80s and' 90s Full House series and as the first host of America's Funniest Videos, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. This was announced on Twitter by the county sheriff's office, Reuters reported.
Police were called to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel because of an unconscious man in a hotel room. It turned out that the man was 65-year-old Bob Saget.
There are no reports of a crime or drug use.
/OFFNews
