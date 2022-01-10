From Today the "Super Green Certificate" is Valid for almost all Activities in Italy

From today until the end of the state of emergency in Italy, which should end on 31 March, the super-green certificate (certificate for vaccinated against coronavirus and COVID-19, but not for those tested by PCR or antigen test) becomes mandatory for almost all activities in the Italian public space.

As of today, Italy Excludes Tests from its COVID Certificate

According to the list, quoted by BTA, the certificate will be used for hotels and other accommodation, for celebrations after religious or civil ceremonies, for exhibitions, congress centers, outdoor areas of restaurants, elevators, swimming pools, gyms, for team sports, for spas, for cultural centers, for social centers, for outdoor entertainment.

From today, the super-green certificate in Italy will be required for planes, trains and ferries, as well as for public transport. This provision on domestic transport has caused concern among the inhabitants of the small Italian islands, for which ferries and planes are the only connection to the mainland. After a letter to Prime Minister Mario Draghi from the Association of Small Island Municipalities, the government decided there could be an exception to the rule.

For travel to and from the small islands, a simple green certificate will also be valid, issued after a PCR or antigen test for coronavirus, but if the purpose of the trip is for health reasons or training.

Registration for the third dose of vaccines for teenagers in the 12-15 age group starts today.



/Dnevnik