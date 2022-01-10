A Series of Strong Earthquakes in Greece, Panic in North Macedonia

In the minutes before midnight, four earthquakes were registered in Greece and RN Macedonia.

A series of strong tremors was registered in Greece on Sunday night. The first magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported around 11:43 p.m. local time, 4 km northeast of the city of Florina. Its depth was 10 km, according to the European Seismological Center.

Two more aftershocks followed - with a magnitude of 4.2 and 3.1.

About an hour earlier, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was registered 19km southeast of Bitola, North Macedonia. In the same area 50 minutes later there was a second earthquake of 3.7 on the Richter scale.

According to seismologists, the quakes were felt in Bulgaria, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania.

The earthquake near the town of Florina caused panic in the town of Bitola, the second-largest city in RN Macedonia, BGNES reported.

The first quake was registered shortly before 24.00 Bulgarian time / 22.45 local time /. The citizens of the city took to the streets of Bitola en masse. Many of them spent the night in their cars. There are cracked walls in many places. Local media reported that the mobile network and the Internet were cut off. The inhabitants of the city do not remember such a strong earthquake. So far there are no data on serious material damage and casualties.



/BGNES