Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall will cover the whole Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 10, 2022, Monday // 10:47
Today rainfall will cover the whole country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Georgi Tsekov.

The wind from the east-northeast will intensify, will be moderate, in the evening in Eastern Bulgaria - temporarily strong and will invade with it cold air. As temperatures drop, rain in northwestern Bulgaria and the high western fields will turn to snow and snow cover will begin to form. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 3° and 8° Celsius, in Sofia 4-5°C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for the month, during the day will increase.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea coast. Rainfall will be mainly in the afternoon. The wind will be from the northeast, it will gradually intensify and the evening will be strong. The maximum air temperatures will be 8-10°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 2-3 points, in the evening it will increase to 4 points.

Above the mountains it will be cloudy with snowfall, below 1200 meters - from rain, in the Western Balkan Mountains - at a lower altitude. It will blow moderately, in the high and open parts - to a strong east-southeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.

