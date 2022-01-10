COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Record Active Cases in the Country

Society » HEALTH | January 10, 2022, Monday // 10:42
1,716 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours. 12.6% of the 13,567 tests performed are positive, according to updated data on the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

The active cases in the country increased to a record 128,857.

The number of new cases is the highest in Sofia - 698, followed by the districts: Varna - with 212 and Blagoevgrad - with 108 newly infected.

5,056 people are treated in hospitals, 512 are in the intensive care unit.

85 people were reported cured in 24 hours, 40 died.

During the last 24 hours, 6,824 vaccines were administered. The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country is already 1,941,571. The number of people with booster doses is 388,644.

