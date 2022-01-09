Former Minister of Health: The Omicron Wave will probably be more Severe in Bulgaria

The green certificate is now mandatory for entry into parliament. A protest is scheduled for the MPs and the government on Wednesday when Vazrazhdane announced that they would rebel against the decision.

Bulgarian MPs will Finally Enter Parliament with a Green Certificate

"Our position has been consistent from the very beginning - we have always insisted that the rules in the National Assembly be the same as for Bulgarian citizens when we discussed a vote will be possible for quarantined MPs, then we raised the issue of the green certificate," said on BNT the former Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

It doesn't matter how loud the opposition is, it is important that it proposes nationally responsible solutions and, especially when proposing solutions, be responsible for them, he said.

"We have always been on the side of science, we have always defended people's health. Undoubtedly," Vazrazhdane "has the right to put question things, whether they are right or not, I think it is clear from our position what we think on this issue," Angelov said on the topic of the forthcoming protest.

The situation with Omicron is worrying. Information from European countries that it is milder is due to the high percentage of immunized, said the former health minister.

"There is no connection between how Omicron is going in Europe and how it will go in Bulgaria. It will probably be more difficult here. Something that is very bad and dangerous is that this wave started against the background of very high hospitalizations in intensive care units, as well as in the conservative departments", added Angelov.

He wished success to the health authorities, as they have difficult and bold decisions ahead, and stressed that they will not have any time for discussions and analysis.

"The Prime Minister is drawing public attention to hospital beds. This is not right. The problem with tackling this crisis is doctors, health crisis professionals, nurses, and people struggling with this wave. Beds or respirators are not a problem." said Angelov.

According to him, it is a lie that 50% of the hospital beds in the health system are occupied.

"The greatest cynicism in the whole situation. The fact that there is an abuse of the procedure for children's tests became clear from the Deputy Minister in the government that makes the abuse - Deputy Minister Petrov. There are many precise things and doubts that lead in the direction of corruption", the MP commented.

The Council of Ministers was misled that the estimated price of the tests was BGN 8, then changes in the contracts began, the media were also misled, Kostadin Angelov is categorical.



