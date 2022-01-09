Period of Validity of Certificates in Greece will be Reduced if there is no Booster Dose

From February 1, the validity of the certificates for citizens without a third dose of a vaccine in Greece will be reduced, Sky TV reports. The period of validity of the certificate for people without a third dose is seven months.

From the beginning of next month, anyone who has not taken a booster dose will be considered unvaccinated.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said the new measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 affected 500,000 citizens.

