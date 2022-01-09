Period of Validity of Certificates in Greece will be Reduced if there is no Booster Dose
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 9, 2022, Sunday // 19:46
schengenvisainfo.com
From February 1, the validity of the certificates for citizens without a third dose of a vaccine in Greece will be reduced, Sky TV reports. The period of validity of the certificate for people without a third dose is seven months.
From the beginning of next month, anyone who has not taken a booster dose will be considered unvaccinated.
Health Minister Thanos Plevris said the new measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 affected 500,000 citizens.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The US has imposed Sanctions on Dodik and his TV station
- » Serbian Police in Bosnia Calling for a New Genocide like the one in Srebrenica
- » What happened in 2021 in the Balkans, while the World and Bulgaria looked Elsewhere
- » How will the Balkan Countries Celebrate New Year’s Eve during a Pandemic
- » Mandatory Vaccination in Albania
- » From December 19, Greece will be Entered only with a Test