Bulgarian Buses Blocked for Hours on the Serbian-Hungarian Border

January 9, 2022, Sunday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Buses Blocked for Hours on the Serbian-Hungarian Border

A queue of Bulgarian buses on the Serbian-Hungarian border. Our compatriots traveling to Germany complain that they have been waiting for more than 18 hours to pass the checkpoint. According to them, there are small children in one of the buses. The delay only applies to passenger buses, because cars and lorries pass without problems. Following a signal from Nova TV, our ambassador in Budapest promised to provide food and water to our compatriots at the border crossing. Later, some of the passengers contacted us again and clarified that the representative of Bulgaria could not do anything.



/Nova

