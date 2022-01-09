Sixteen months after the ep "Diddycoy" that was commented positively worldwide, the leading Greek musician and singer James Basdanis returns with a new instrumental track!

Its title is "Cosmos‘ n ’Duniyas", which is the title of the upcoming album. It is an orchestral piece that connects western music culture with oriental music and also reveals the musical influences of the artist.

James Basdanis with a Music Performance in Sofia

How can the mental stimulation caused by listening to this particular melody be visualized?

The new album is expected to be released, both in digital and physical form, in February and will contain 10 + 1 music stories.

Watch & Listen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuxHN55UFP8