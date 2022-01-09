James Basdanis Returns with a New Instrumental Track

Lifestyle | January 9, 2022, Sunday // 15:36
Bulgaria: James Basdanis Returns with a New Instrumental Track JBMusic

Sixteen months after the ep "Diddycoy" that was commented positively worldwide, the leading Greek musician and singer James Basdanis returns with a new instrumental track!

Its title is "Cosmos‘ n ’Duniyas", which is the title of the upcoming album. It is an orchestral piece that connects western music culture with oriental music and also reveals the musical influences of the artist.

James Basdanis with a Music Performance in Sofia

How can the mental stimulation caused by listening to this particular melody be visualized?

The new album is expected to be released, both in digital and physical form, in February and will contain 10 + 1 music stories.

Watch & Listen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuxHN55UFP8

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: James Basdanis, Greek, musician, album, track
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria