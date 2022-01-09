Deltacron - a New Variant of Coronavirus discovered in Cyprus

January 9, 2022, Sunday
A new variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Cyprus. It is called Deltacron because it is a combination of the existing Delta and Omicron variants, BNR reports.

It has been identified in the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology of the University of Cyprus, said its head, Prof. Dr. Leontios Kostrikis.

By the end of December, in-depth genetic analyzes of 1,377 samples had been carried out, in 25 of which the new variant had been discovered. It is based on the genetic background of the Delta variant, and also contains genetic mutations of Omicron, which is why scientists call it Deltacron. It is more common in patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

The results are part of an epidemiological study to detect variants of the coronavirus in Cyprus, conducted by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the University of Cyprus and a biotechnology company.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas today welcomed the scientific discovery of Cypriot scientists, which he said put Cyprus on the world map of health.

The new variant is not a cause for concern, as it is a combination of two mutations that already exist in the country, the minister stressed.

