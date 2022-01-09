Bulgarian Doctor: 70% Fewer People are Admitted to Hospitals because of the Vaccines

The green certificate determines the risk of illness or not. Vaccines reduce the chance of infection by 60%. Vaccinated people infect less, 60% reduced transmission is observed when a person is vaccinated. This was stated on BNT TV by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" and pulmonologist Alexander Simidchiev.

Vaccines reduce by 70% the number of people who enter hospitals, by 90% reduce mortality, which is the most important thing, Simidchiev added.

We have something we can prevent and we are not doing it, he said.

According to Simidchiev, the green certificate in the National Assembly is not a reason to shake the coalition. Politics must be set aside when we talk about a medical problem. According to him, too much policy is still being added to the covid crisis, such as "over-salting the meal".

There is no direct comparability of how the Omicron variant will affect Bulgaria, as the situation in our country is different from the countries where there is already evidence of an easier course.

