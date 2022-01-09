The 150 Bulgarians who were Blocked at Frankfurt Airport have returned Home

More than 150 Bulgarians are Stranded at Frankfurt airport

The Wizz Air plane with 150 Bulgarian citizens on board landed successfully in Bulgaria. It took off from Frankfurt-Hahn Airport with a delay of almost a day. While the flight was delayed many times for various reasons, passengers spent nearly 10 hours inside the plane and the rest of the time at the airport. The Bulgarian consulate in Frankfurt helped them with food, water, and medicine.

Employees of our Consulate General in Frankfurt have provided our compatriots with basic necessities - water, food, and hygiene materials.

150 passengers on a flight from Frankfurt-Hahn to Sofia spent the whole night on the plane they were supposed to fly to Sofia. Wizz Air's flight has been delayed many times with various explanations.

At first, they were told that the flight would be delayed by 30 minutes because the runway was icy. After half an hour, they postponed the take-off because the plane was frozen.

Then they had to wait again to clean the track - at least according to the explanations of the crew.

In the end, they never took off, and there was no one at the airport to open the doors and allow the passengers to leave the plane.

People had to stay in it until 7 in the morning.

There are also 12 babies among the passengers.

The Bulgarians intend to sue Wizz Air collectively, as well as to demand compensation. The airline did not answer questions about the case.

They have asked our Ministry of Foreign Affairs for information on the condition of our compatriots, as well as for essential products to be urgently delivered by our Consulate General.



