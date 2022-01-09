1 Tonne of Cocaine destined for Bulgaria was seized in Colombia

The Colombian Anti-Drug Service seizes one ton of cocaine, which was destined for Bulgaria, BGNES reports.

The drug was found during a routine inspection of the port of Buenaventura. The cocaine was hidden in a container carrying leather clothes. The container was to be loaded on a ship from the port in the city. The final destination of the ship was Bulgaria, the anti-drug service clarified that the cocaine was found with the help of specially trained dogs. It was packed in plastic wrap. According to the preliminary investigation, the cocaine was destined for the Western market. From Bulgaria, it was to be distributed in Italy, France, and Germany. The value of the drug on the black market could reach $ 75 million.

Buenaventura is located in the western part of Colombia in the Gulf of Tribugá in the Pacific Ocean. The city is the administrative center of the Valle del Cauca region. The port exports mainly coffee, hides, gold, platinum, sugar, and timber.



/BNR