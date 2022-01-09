COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3176 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

3,176 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in our country. 45 people died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were identified by 26,832 tests (nearly 11.84 percent were positive).

Over 73 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated fully (they have not completed a vaccination course). This also applies to all the deceased.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 778,701. They have been identified by 7,692,793 tests (nearly 10.12 percent are positive).

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection is 31,516.

There are 127,266 active cases in Bulgaria. Of these, 5,009 people were hospitalized, including 517 in the intensive care unit.

The number of new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours is 226. Over 83 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

1,795 people with a positive coronavirus test were reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients is 619,919.

11,276 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 3,849,848. 1,940,402 people have completed a vaccination course. 383,693 people received a booster (booster) dose.

By districts, the most newly infected in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia-city (1052), followed by Burgas (349), Varna (322), and the least - in Kardzhali (12), Silistra and Razgrad (14 each), and Targovishte (18).

In terms of the total number of confirmed cases, the capital is again first (198,595) ahead of Plovdiv (69,061), Varna (60,119), and Burgas (47,958). The least infected are in Kardzhali (7362) in front of Vidin (7511) and Razgrad (7967).



