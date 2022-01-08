Bulgarian Specialist: Without Mass Immunization we will not get rid of COVID-19 soon

We need to step up the process of immunization. This is the only thing that can save us and reduce the spread of infection and most importantly - to severe cases in the wards and deaths. The new Ministry of Health must work in this direction.

This was stated in an interview with BGNES by Acad. Bogdan Petrunov, one of the leading specialists in the field of immunology and allergology in Bulgaria and former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (1993-2010)

The scientist is a supporter of vaccination and according to him, it should be mandatory for specific professions.

"Personally, I have always been a supporter that vaccination should become mandatory for people who are in a relevant public position. These are doctors, teachers, police officers, firefighters, administrative workers, without which the epidemic will not be stopped. This is being done in a number of Western countries and we must take an example from them that without such mandatory immunization we will not be able to cope with the epidemic," said Acad. Petrunov.

The measures do not infringe rights

"I don't think any rights are being violated, the rights of those people who die every day are being violated. 300 people a day. Everyone must show the necessary consciousness and reason, to do what is only possible to reduce the effect of the epidemic. You don't want to be immunized - fine, but you won't be a police officer, a doctor, an administrative officer, or you have to take tests twice a week to prove you're not infected. This is a completely normal policy," said the academician, adding that he would support a lockdown for the unvaccinated, as in France, for example.

The Omicron variant spreads faster

"The new variant is easier to handle, but it spreads faster and affects many more people. The health care system will face very serious difficulties in dealing with these patients. The virus will continue to mutate and we must be fully prepared for this challenge. This can only be done with mass immunization because the vaccine reduces the risk of losing your life and reduces the risk of mutation of the virus. This must be understood", Acad. Petrunov is categorical.

It is not right for people who deny the existence of the pandemic to have access to the media

"I do not think it is right for people who deny the existence of the pandemic to have access to media coverage. Everyone has the right to vote, but when this opinion is contrary to science and the public interest, there must be a limit," said the scientist, announcing that he stands behind the policy of working against fake green certificates.

"The idea of ​​the prime minister to make such an inspection is very important. It is shameful and inadmissible for me for a doctor to issue a fake certificate. Such a check must be made to minimize the spread of the infection," he said.

The fourth booster dose is needed, as is the immunization of children

"Three to six months after the third booster dose, it's a good idea to do a fourth dose. There should be no hesitation. A new vaccine will probably have to be developed each year to suit the new variants. We will be forced to have immunizations once a year in order to maintain this immunity", the scientist predicts and said that according to him, children should also be immunized. "They are one of the chains of infection. Large companies are also developing a vaccine for children from 6 months to 5 years of age. It is already in the third phase of testing. It will be provided by the middle of next year, which is completely normal. There are no side effects. This must be understood by the parents. I urge people to believe in science. We will not get rid of COVID-19 soon, we must turn it from a pandemic to an endemic," said the academician.

We are to blame for the crisis.

"Those who led the campaign are not responsible here. It is our fault - the Bulgarians, our national consciousness is very different from that of the people of the Western world. We do not believe and accept everything in doubt," said Acad. Petrunov. He expressed the opinion that the World Health Organization (WHO) should have acted more vigorously at an early stage.



/BGNES