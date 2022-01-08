More than 150 Bulgarians are Stranded at Frankfurt airport

Society » INCIDENTS | January 8, 2022, Saturday // 11:08
Bulgaria: More than 150 Bulgarians are Stranded at Frankfurt airport DW

More than 150 Bulgarians were blocked at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport for more than 10 hours. They were supposed to fly to Sofia last night at 23:00.

One of the passengers, Rosen Stoynov, told BNT that at the beginning they were told that the flight would be delayed by 30 minutes. Then they explained that they would change the plane, but that never happened.

There are 12 babies among our compatriots. So far, they have received almost no food and spent the night at the airport. They are currently preparing a list of all passengers who are stranded at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport and will seek compensation from WizzAir.

So far, they are not answering phone calls from there.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, blocked, airport, Frankfurt
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria