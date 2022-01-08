More than 150 Bulgarians are Stranded at Frankfurt airport

More than 150 Bulgarians were blocked at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport for more than 10 hours. They were supposed to fly to Sofia last night at 23:00.

One of the passengers, Rosen Stoynov, told BNT that at the beginning they were told that the flight would be delayed by 30 minutes. Then they explained that they would change the plane, but that never happened.

There are 12 babies among our compatriots. So far, they have received almost no food and spent the night at the airport. They are currently preparing a list of all passengers who are stranded at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport and will seek compensation from WizzAir.

So far, they are not answering phone calls from there.



/BNT