The United States has ordered its Personnel to leave Kazakhstan

World | January 8, 2022, Saturday // 10:59
The United States has ordered consular officials in Kazakhstan, whose work is not urgent, to leave the country. They have to move out with their families.

Tonight, Russian planes continued to transfer troops and equipment to Kazakhstan, following a request from the Kazakh president for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

As of yesterday, the airport in Almaty is under the control of the units of the Organization. Not only military personnel are being transported from Russia, but also from Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.

Police say they control Almaty, but there are reports of sporadic shootings on the city's streets. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has allowed security forces to fire without warning and ruled out talks with protesters.

/BNT

