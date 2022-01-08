Virologist: Omicron is the End of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 version of Omicron will take us back to normal.

This was stated by the famous German virologist Klaus Stöhr, who is the head of the program to combat influenza at the WHO and one of the scientists who developed the vaccine "Novartis".

He explained his paradoxical statement with a forecast of what will happen in the coming weeks: "This forecast is relatively easy to make. Denmark already has about a tenfold increase in morbidity compared to Germany, while in England the incidence is eight times higher. This means that in a few weeks this wave with these values ​​will be with us. But on the other hand, as in the listed countries, the gap between the number of infected and the number of hospitalized will continue to dissolve.”

With Omicron we have many more infected and about twice as few cases in need of hospital treatment. Data from England show four times more infected and twice as few people in hospital. This ‘scissors’ means that we are slowly returning to normalcy. It shows us that the virus is doing exactly what we expected. It slowly fits the human. The incubation period decreases and begins to remain mainly in the upper respiratory tract - in the nose and throat, and less often affects the lungs. On the one hand, this means easier and faster infection, on the other - an easier course of the disease.

Stöhr compared the Omicron variant to the virulence flu. Its danger to children is the same as to adults, the virologist said.

He warned politicians that before taking any action on new restrictions, they must be aware of the goal they are pursuing. If they don’t want a large number of infected, Omicron requires very strict rules and restrictions. If the goal is to put no pressure on the health system and to not have dead cases, with this type of virus, there is no need for stricter measures, according to the virologist.

He also explains why, even in countries with a high vaccination rate, such as Spain, the fifth wave is still a fact.

"Many people have unrealistic expectations about the behavior of the disease. Vaccines in only one country do not protect us as a fortress. There are two factors that determine the movement of the pandemic - the season and the mixing of people. Cold and moisture help spread the virus. Mixing different groups of people too. In the period from about 6 to 8 weeks in the winter, many people become infected. The wave curve rises. Then some saturation is achieved - people also have a limited number of contacts and after about eight weeks there is no more exchange of the virus. The curve begins to fall. And so on until the next movement of people. In the summer, the virus spreads less and the infected also decrease.”

However, this does not mean that governments and doctors cannot exercise any control over the disease. The goal of controlling a pandemic is for every society to come out of it with as little damage and casualties as possible.

"Otherwise, in the end, all societies will come out of the pandemic, but some with many, and others with not so many dead. It's just that in the end we will all either be vaccinated or get sick. So the question is, what losses is a country ready to bear?” Said the scientist.

However, strict lockdown was necessary until the development of vaccines. Governments were simply trying to gain time until their citizens had access to vaccines. Unfortunately, in a pandemic, politicians and doctors can choose between a bad and a worse option - without damage and casualties there is no way to pass the crisis, says Stöhr.

Virologist Christian Drosten also said that according to the latest data, the Omicron variant is really lighter - the number of hospital cases is 30% less than the Delta option. And those vaccinated with three doses reduce the risk of hospitalization by 68%.



/ClubZ