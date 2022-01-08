COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 96 Dead in the Last 24 hours

5524 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal. 12.36 percent of the 44,662 tests performed were positive.

96 died in the last 24 hours, and over 82 percent of them had not completed a vaccination course.

There are 644 new patients in hospitals, and 83 percent of them have not been vaccinated. 44 people have been admitted to intensive care units for the past 24 hours.

34,482 doses of vaccine were given during the last 24 hours. The number of all doses administered so far is 3,838,576.

The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in Bulgaria is already 1,938,466.



