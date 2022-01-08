Organization of Traffic in Connection with Reconstruction of a Tram Track in Sofia

From January 10, 2022, to January 31, 2022 (incl.) changes in the organization of traffic are introduced:

It is prohibited to enter, stay and park vehicles on the central roadway on Macedonia Blvd. in the section from Ruski Pametnik Square to Hristo Botev Blvd. and the southern arch of the parking lot on Makedonia Square;

Entry is also prohibited:

- of tram-trains on Tsar Boris III Blvd., Gen. Totleben Blvd., and Macedonia Blvd. in the section from the Buxton Brothers tram ear to Hristo Botev Blvd .;

- of road vehicles on Alabin Street in the section between Hristo Botev Blvd. and Knyaz Boris I St., with the exception of tram-trains of lines 6 and 7;

- of road vehicles on the rail road and the left lanes of Hristo Botev Blvd. in the section between Vladayska St. and Macedonia Blvd.

For the same period from 10.01.2022 to 31.01.2022 a temporary organization of movement of part of the public transport is introduced:

Tram line № 1 is temporarily suspended.

Tram line № 4 will run along a route (in the direction of Nikola Petkov Blvd.): from Orlandovtsi district along the current route to the intersection of Kozloduy Street - Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., Central Station, on Hristo Botev Blvd., Vazrazhdane Square, on Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd., on Konstantin Velichkov Blvd., Vazkresenie Blvd., Nikola Mushanov Blvd. "Ovcha Kupel" and on "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. on the route to "Nikola Petkov" Blvd. in both directions;

Tram line № 5 continues to run on the route from Knyazhevo district to Buxton tram ear;

Tram line № 6 (in the direction of Ivan Vazov residential area): from Obelya 2 residential area along the current route to the intersection of Hristo Botev Blvd. - Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., along Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd.," Vitosha" Blvd., on Alabin St. and to the left in front of Macedonia Square on Hristo Botev Blvd. to Ivan Vazov residential district in both directions;

Tram line № 7 (in the direction of Manastirski Livadi-Zapad district): from Khan Kubrat metro station along the current route to the intersection of Hristo Botev Blvd. - Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., Vitosha Blvd., on Alabin St. and to the left in front of Macedonia Square on Hristo Botev Blvd. next to Manastirski Livadi-Zapad district in both directions;

Tram line № 8 continues to run along the route (towards the center): from Lyulin 5 on the route to the crossroads of "Alexander Stamboliyski" Blvd. - "Antim I" St. ("Vazrazhdane" Square), through "Vazrazhdane" Square on the route of tram line 3 to Hristo Botev, Central Station and along Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. to the Nadezhda overpass (end station of tram line № 1) in both directions;

Tram line № 10 (in the direction of Vitosha metro station): from Zapaden Park residential area along the current route to Vazrazhdane Square, through Vazrazhdane Square along the route of tram line №3, Hristo Botev Blvd., Central Station, on Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., Vitosha Blvd., on Alabin St. and on Graf Ignatiev St. on the route to Vitosha Metro Station in both directions;

Trams from tram lines №№ 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 will stop at all existing tram stops in the changed sections of the routes.

Two-way stops with codes 1283 and 1284 "Macedonia Square" on Alabin Street are suspended.

Suspensions of stop with code 6593 “Str. Positano "on" Hristo Botev "Blvd. 20.00 meters before Positano St. in the direction of" Alexander Stamboliyski "Blvd. for tram line № 7.

The two-way stop with codes 2825 and 2826 Bul. Vitosha on Alabin Street is restored. The trains from lines 6 and 7 stop at it.

Bus transport:

The temporary bus line № 5-TM with a route from Ovcha Kupel district to Vazrazhdane Square continues to operate as follows:

- in the direction of Vazrazhdane Square: from stop with code 0876 "Kv. Ovcha Kupel" on Tsar Boris III Blvd. for bus line 260 (final and initial) on Tsar Boris III Blvd. and Gen. Totleben to the square Ruski Pametnik, on Blvd. Skobelev, along Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. to the southern (tram lane) of Vazrazhdane Square, where a final stop for the route is opened;

- in the direction of Ovcha Kupel district: from the initial stop the tram with code 1269 "Vazrazhdane Square" for tram lines 8 and 10 to the right on Hristo Botev Blvd., on the northern local roadway on Macedonia Blvd. Ruski Pametnik square, Gen. Totleben Blvd., Tsar Boris III Blvd., Bratya Buxton Blvd., Todor Kableshkov, and Tsar Boris III Blvd. to the starting point with code 0876 Ovcha Kupel. The buses are excluded from the route from the stop with code 0882 Ovcha Kupel for bus line № 107 on Blvd. Ovcha Kupel in the direction of AT Zemlyane.

Buses continue to stop:

- at the existing bus stops along the route and at the tram stop with code 1269 "Vazrazhdane Square" for tram lines 8 and 10 - initial;

- at temporary stops in the direction of Vazrazhdane Square:

- with code 6094 Buxton on the platform of the tram stop in the direction of Knyazhevo;

- with code 6095 Str. Nishava on the platform of the tram stop in the direction of Knyazhevo;

- with code 6096 Hipodruma on the platform of the tram stop in the direction of Knyazhevo;

- with code 6097 Lagera on the platform of the tram stop in the direction of Knyazhevo;

- with code 6098 "UMBALSM Pirogov" on the platform of the tram stop in the direction of Knyazhevo;

- with code 6409 Blvd. Alexander Stamboliyski after the right turn from Gen. Skobelev;

- with code 6091 "Vazrazhdane Square" - final, just before Marko Balabanov Street.

- at temporary stops in the direction of Ovcha Kupel:

- with code 6092 "Macedonia Square" in the northern local lane of Macedonia Blvd. after the right turn from "Hristo Botev" Blvd .;

- with code 6093 "Ruski Pametnik Square" in the northern local lane of Macedonia Blvd. at 05.00 meters before the pedestrian path on Rusk Pametnik Square;

- with code 6132 "UMBALSM Pirogov" on "Gen. Totleben" Blvd.;

- with code 6134 Lagera;

- with code 6135 Hipodruma;

- with code 6136 Str. Nishava.

The temporary bus line № 6-TM with route Ivan Vazov - Prague Blvd. is suspended. Temporary stops for the line are also suspended.

The temporary bus line № 7-TM with the route National History Museum / NIM / - National Palace of Culture is suspended. Temporary stops for the line are also suspended.

Buses on lines 63 and 260 continue to stop at additional stops:

- with code 6094 Buxton - bus lines № 63 and 260;

- two-way with codes 6095 and 6136 Str. Nishava - bus lines № 63 and 260;

- two-way with codes 6096 and 6135 Hipodruma - bus lines № 63 and 260;

- with code 6134 Lagera in the direction of Buxton Brothers Blvd. - bus lines № 260 and 63;

- with code 6097 Lagera in the direction of" Macedonia "Blvd. - bus line № 260.





/Sofia Municipality Press Release