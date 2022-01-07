Bulgaria: 43 Afghans Detained in a Minibus

The General Directorate of Border Police has received information about the forthcoming transportation of migrants to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

In the course of the operation, employees of the General Directorate and RDGP-Dragoman stopped a Renault Master freight minibus on the land of the village of Buchin Prohod, Kostinbrod municipality.

The car was driven by a 56-year-old man - an illegally staying citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia.

43 people, citizens of Afghanistan, registered with the State Agency for Refugees were found in the cargo compartment.

Drivers from two other cars were also detained - a Peugeot car and a Volkswagen Passat car with three men, Bulgarian citizens.

Pre-trial proceedings were instituted in the case, monitored by the Kostinbrod District Prosecutor's Office.

The driver was charged and remanded in custody.



/BNT