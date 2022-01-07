Bulgarian MPs will Finally Enter Parliament with a Green Certificate

From January 24, 2022, the buildings of the National Assembly will be entered only with a green certificate, PCR test, or antigen test.

The Vazrazhdane party spoke out against this, while the party “There Is Such a People” abstained from voting on the grounds that the texts had not been considered and this decision could be declared unconstitutional.

Optional Green Certificate…in Bulgaria’s Parliament

The petitioner "We Continue to Change" fully supported the proposal in order to be equal with all other people and to show that new times have come.

However, GERB reminded that they proposed the first green certificate on the first day of the 47th National Assembly.

GERB proposes: Either Deputies with COVID Certificates or All Sectors Work without them

According to the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, this decision will give the impression that the deputies are not a special caste. "There Is Such a People" are of the opinion that this decision will not stop the deputies who do not have a certificate and refuse a test from going to work.

Bulgarian PM: There will Not be Mandatory Vaccination while I am Prime Minister

The Bulgarian Socialist Party supported entering the parliament buildings with a green certificate. "Democratic Bulgaria" believes that the deputies are at high risk due to the many contacts and the green certificate in the buildings of the National Assembly will allow them not to stop their legislative activity.

The Vazrazhdane party announced that they will refer the decision to enter the National Assembly buildings with a green certificate to the Constitutional Court if they manage to collect the signatures of 1/5 of the deputies.

Deputies will pay for tests at the entrance of the parliament themselves, as well as their assistants. At the expense of the budget of the parliament will be the tests of the associates of committees, administration, and representatives of the media.

