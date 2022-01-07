Bulgaria is waiting for its Money after Rescuing the ‘Vera Su’ Ship

Business | January 7, 2022, Friday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is waiting for its Money after Rescuing the ‘Vera Su’ Ship nova.bg

Representatives of the state are about to contact the insurer of the ship "Vera Su" to reimburse the costs of rescuing the vessel. This was announced in Varna by Deputy Minister of Transport Vladimir Varbanov.

The shipowner of the ship "Vera Su" has announced "abandoning the ship", a procedure is underway to clarify the financial relationship.

The Story of a 36-day Piece of News through the Eyes of Reporters - the Saga "Vera Su"

The country has given about 2 million levs to pull the "Vera Su" out of the shallows near Kamen Bryag, where the ship stayed for more than a month.

If we do not receive our money through negotiations, we will hire a law firm specializing in maritime law to protect the state's interest, said Deputy Minister Varbanov.

According to him, if the ship is sold at auction, our country could win about $ 800,000.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vera Su, ship, Bulgaria, money, state
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria