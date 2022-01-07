In the US more than 4,000 Children are Hospitalized with COVID-19 per week

More than 4,000 children have been hospitalized in the United States with symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to data published by the Washington Post.

The data show a historical level of hospitalizations of adolescents, as the Omicron option continues to lead to record high morbidity rates, which burden the US health care system. Cases have more than doubled in less than two weeks since Christmas when they were below 2,000.

Many families and friends gathered for the holiday, as well as for the New Year, and experts warned of a possible increase in cases after the holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday allowed Pfizer-BioNTech to administer booster vaccines to children aged 12 to 17, with director Rochelle Valensky saying it was "crucial" that this age group receive a third dose from vaccines to protect against severe covid-related disease.



/BNT