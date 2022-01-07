Bulgarian Finance Minister: Jan. 1, 2024 remains the date for Bulgaria's Accession to the Eurozone

During a ‘blitz control’ in the parliament, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev defended the already announced date for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone - January 1, 2024. He said that our country at this time is fully technically ready.

"We have two major challenges ahead of 2024 - the inflation criteria and the second is the unique emphasis on the ability to bear the burdens of membership - the justice system and the fight against corruption," said Georgi Ganev of “Democratic Bulgaria”.

“At the moment, we are technically fully ready to adopt the euro, so the date of 1 January 2024 is not in any way threatened. The point is to run the awareness campaign correctly so that everyone understands what it means to adopt the euro - what are the benefits potential risks and to make an informed decision. We believe that this is the best plan for Bulgaria. At the moment we hold a broad public discussion, the Action Plan will begin. A large-scale campaign is the first step. All this is clearly written in the Action Plan. But it must be clearly communicated - what is going to happen with the payment systems, maintaining of two cash registers for 1 month will be needed because the change that is returned to customers will be in euros and levs," said Asen Vassilev.

Vassilev answered a question from the Movement of Rights and Freedoms that BGN 9 billion, accounted for last year, went mainly to support business and social spending.

An update of the budget is expected to be proposed in June this year, he added. The money is for economic recovery, not spent on roofs, fountains, and favorite municipalities of the government, as has been the practice so far, Vassilev said.



/BNT