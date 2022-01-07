On New Year's Eve the Air in Bulgaria was 2-3 times more Polluted than Normal

The concentration of fine dust particles (FDP10) in the air over large cities was 2-3 times higher on New Year's Eve compared to the evening hours of December 31, 2021, and the morning of January 1, 2022.

This is shown by the analysis of the Ministry of Environment and Water based on the data from the stations of the Executive Environment Agency (EEA) in the country.

According to the observation of the experts in the agency in 3 of the 5 stations in the capital the concentration of FDP10 increases even more than 3 times after midnight. The measurements at the station in Pavlovo show that the effect of the fireworks reaches a peak of 236.44 µg / m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) at 3 o'clock at night, then gradually weakens and only at 9 o'clock reaches lower concentrations of 70.17 mg / cu. m. For comparison, the data from 6 p.m. on December 31 there show only 7.92 µg / m3.

Measurements at the Mladost checkpoint show that if at 6 p.m. on December 31 the concentration of FDP10 was 18.68 µg / m3, then at 2 a.m. on January 1 it reached 69.02 µg / m3. The increase in the numbers from the station in Nadezhda is drastic - from 23.33 at 6 p.m. to 170.52 µg / m3 at 1 o’clock in the evening.

For comparison, on December 29 the concentration in the individual points in the hours around midnight varies from 40 to 100 µg / m3, and on December 30 it is only 5-6 µg / m3.

According to the normative requirements, the average daily norm for FDP10 is 50 µg / m3.

In many of the other large cities in the country, there is a serious increase in the concentration of fine dust particles. At one of the stations in Plovdiv at levels of 16.61 µg / m3 at 6 p.m., they rise to 31.81 µg / m3. In the same time zones follow data for the cities: Varna - from 20.43 to 42.88 µg / m3; Vidin - from 6.80 to 30.85; Dobrich - from 14.99 to 35.08; Blagoevgrad - from 19.37 to 174.70; Kardzhali - from 43.88 to 146.44; Pernik - from 4.10 to 66.13; Burgas - from 46.66 to 127.47 µg / m3.



