Bulgarian President: More transparency in Procedures for the Supply of Defense Equipment

President Rumen Radev wants more transparency in the procedures for the supply of defense equipment. In an interview with the Bulgarian Army newspaper, Radev assured that the draft defense budget guarantees the financing of the army.

The President points out that in addition to the three main modernization projects, it is necessary to provide air defense systems for monitoring and processing information, but this goes with the call for transparency. Which should be the focus of the ministry's work, along with the military's motivation, the president said.

Rumen Radev expects the Council of Ministers to adopt the Investment Plan by 2032.

Due to the long-term political commitment, it is important that the project be presented and discussed in the parliamentary committees on defense and budget and finance, said the head of state. He added that "there are conditions for the implementation of the parameters set in the National Plan to increase defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product without affecting other areas.”

According to Rumen Radev, it is important that 20% of the costs go to modern weapons and equipment. Bulgaria can also benefit from EU and NATO defense capability programs.

The President reminded that our country could not strengthen its security and its contribution to the common defense without acquiring modern national defense capabilities.



/BNR