Bulgarian PM: There will Not be Mandatory Vaccination while I am Prime Minister

There is no compulsory vaccination, the government will not impose one. Such vaccination will not be a fact as long as I am the Prime Minister. Vaccination is currently the fundamental fact to overcome the crisis.

This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during the ‘blitz control’ in the parliament.

According to the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov, there was currently a compulsory, not mandatory, vaccination. He addressed a question to the prime minister, demanding the complete revocation of the green certificate.

Bulgaria's population has shrunk by 10% in 10 years

“If we want to keep our population, which has decreased by 800,000 in the last ten years, Petkov reminded, let us unite." “I do not want to be the prime minister counting the number of deaths," he said.

Kostadin Kostadinov threatened with the words: People need peace, if this peace is not given to them by you, I think that next week there will be moments of serious anxiety. There will be a white bus for you.

Next week there will be a protest, which can only take place in one way - legally, said Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev.

Dear colleagues, we must stop pointing the finger at who is responsible, the responsibility is on all of us, said Kiril Petkov.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5,525 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

When there will be a suspension of the use of the green certificate depends on only one thing - how many people are sick, how many people are in hospitals. If we do not make an effort to vaccinate people in the most informed way, we cannot answer this question. So let's work together and not make provocations, said Kiril Petkov.

Regarding the protests, he noted: I was at the protests at the white bus, I was at the protests at GERB, I welcome them - we are not afraid of protests, this is a way for citizens to express their opinion. In my opinion, it is irresponsible in the middle of the next wave of covid variants to make these people come together and infect each other. If you do that, it will be the wrong policy, said Kiril Petkov.

I urge you to be all responsible, this time there is no one else to blame, the culprits will be us if we do not succeed, concluded Petkov.



