Bulgarian Finance Minister: There is No Commitment to Close Capacity of Coal Facilities

There is no commitment to close specific facilities, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev in response to a question from MP Zhecho Stankov (GERB-SDS) whether commitments have been made to close coal facilities up to 1,400 GW by 2026 in the Mari basin.

Stankov was deputy energy minister in the Borisov 3 cabinet, which planned to maintain capacity in the Marica Iztok complex, including mines, until 2030.

"There is a specific commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Bulgaria from coal energy in general in the country, which allows us to take different combinations of decisions and not to close specific facilities or specific mines," Vassilev said during the parliamentary session ‘blitz control’ today.

The condition comes from the European Commission, which in the remarks to the Recovery Plan submitted by Bulgaria, urged the country to confirm its commitment to close the most polluting coal plants. Brussels also expects the state to stop supporting TPP Marica Iztok 2 by paying for greenhouse gas emissions. According to estimates by environmental organizations, state aid covers more than BGN 120,000 in maintenance costs of one working position at this plant. This means that the TPP could continue to work if it gives up coal.



/Dnevnik