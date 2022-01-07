Chile will Introduce a Second Booster against COVID-19

Chile will begin administering a second booster against COVID-19 on January 10, becoming the first Latin American country to proceed to the fourth dose. The second booster will be offered to people with weakened immune systems, Reuters reported.

Over 85% of the population received two doses, and about 57% had a booster. The first case of Omicron in Chile was registered in early December.

"Chile's success in vaccination puts us among the best countries in the world to fight the pandemic. And with this fourth dose, we are trying to maintain this leadership position and protect the lives and health of our compatriots," said President Sebastian Pinera.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said the fourth dose would combine vaccines already used in Chile to improve the immune system's response.



/Dnevnik