Chile will Introduce a Second Booster against COVID-19

World | January 7, 2022, Friday // 11:28
Bulgaria: Chile will Introduce a Second Booster against COVID-19 news.cn

Chile will begin administering a second booster against COVID-19 on January 10, becoming the first Latin American country to proceed to the fourth dose. The second booster will be offered to people with weakened immune systems, Reuters reported.

Over 85% of the population received two doses, and about 57% had a booster. The first case of Omicron in Chile was registered in early December.

"Chile's success in vaccination puts us among the best countries in the world to fight the pandemic. And with this fourth dose, we are trying to maintain this leadership position and protect the lives and health of our compatriots," said President Sebastian Pinera.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said the fourth dose would combine vaccines already used in Chile to improve the immune system's response.

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chile, booster, dose, vaccinated, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria