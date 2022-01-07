Bulgaria: By how much Goods, Food and Services are expected to Rise due to Gas Prices

A drastic rise in prices of goods and food due to new natural gas prices. The record growth in blue fuel will quickly lead to higher prices of basic products and services, producers and processors predict.

In some of them, the effect on the pocket of consumers will be felt at the beginning of the year. How much more will we pay in 2022 - Georgi Georgiev explains.

Every percentage of the price of blue fuel will quickly be felt in the chain. And after the record growth of 30% from January 1, one thing is certain - the bill will be paid by the consumer. Natural gas is actively used in the production and processing of food, so the impact will first be felt on the stands in grocery stores and stalls in the markets. On average, 10% of the value of each product is the price of energy for its production. The prices of bread, confectionery, meat, and dairy products, as well as fruits and vegetables, are expected to go up.

With each subsequent purchase, the bill to fill the refrigerator for Lilyana Bozhinova goes up. Rising food prices in recent months, she quickly felt them in her pocket. "I feel the growth very sensitively because my husband and I have disability pensions. Food has become more expensive. Bread, meat, milk, cheese - everything is more expensive and it is very difficult," she said.

The bill for Lilyana Bozhinova will be even more difficult in the new year, as the shocking rise in the price of natural gas will quickly be transferred to the store's stand, experts say.

"Certainly, from the end of January, we will witness a rise in prices for these products that use natural gas. The blow is directly on the consumer and consumers are actually paying this bill," said Peyo Mayorski of the Consumer Protection Association.



/Nova