Bulgaria will Import two New Drugs against COVID-19

Bulgaria has agreed and is ready to import the new two specially developed drugs to combat coronavirus. One product was developed by Pfizer, the other by Merck. From the two drugs, we will receive a total of 50,000 packages. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Georgi Ivanov on Nova TV.

According to him, our country is at the foot of the peak of the new COVID wave. We have been maintaining a plateau in recent days as we have 5000-6000 new cases a day. In Sofia, COVID beds are 60% occupied.

"General studies show that Omicron is easier to handle. This means that most patients will be treated at home. In this regard, we plan to increase the number of COVID zones", explained the associate professor.

According to him, the problem with fake green certificates is serious. There are currently 32 cases for issuing false documents.

"The vaccine is not a panacea. It does not protect you from infection, but helps to ease the course of the disease. That is why we need to be immunized ", explained the Deputy Minister of Health.

He also commented on whether there will be a tightening of measures if there is a significant increase of infected people.

"Unfortunately, we will probably switch to online studying. We will closely monitor the schools. Children spread the virus and infect their parents," he concluded.



/Nova