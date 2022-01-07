Bulgarian PM: We have Absolutely Clear and Common Position on North Macedonia

Business | January 7, 2022, Friday // 10:53
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: We have Absolutely Clear and Common Position on North Macedonia gospodari.com

Bulgaria's position on the negotiation process with RN Macedonia is preserved, we are upgrading it with five commissions. On January 18, we are going to talks in order to show that good neighborliness is a fundamental principle in our relationship.

This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during the first blitz control in the parliament for the new 2022.

The first question to Petkov was asked by Ekaterina Zaharieva from GERB-SDS.

I do not understand why in 2021 we do not have a single flight Sofia-Skopje, we do not have a single train line, we do not have a common cultural calendar, we do not have interaction between our businesses, said Petkov from the parliamentary rostrum.

I assure you, the Prime Minister addressed the deputies, in our coalition we have an absolutely clear common position, agreed upon before the eyes of the entire Bulgarian people. We have full coordination in the Council of Ministers on the topic and the fact that we are going to talks on January 18 shows that good neighborliness is a basic principle in our relations, said Petkov.

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria, talks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria