Bulgarian PM: We have Absolutely Clear and Common Position on North Macedonia
Bulgaria's position on the negotiation process with RN Macedonia is preserved, we are upgrading it with five commissions. On January 18, we are going to talks in order to show that good neighborliness is a fundamental principle in our relationship.
This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during the first blitz control in the parliament for the new 2022.
The first question to Petkov was asked by Ekaterina Zaharieva from GERB-SDS.
I do not understand why in 2021 we do not have a single flight Sofia-Skopje, we do not have a single train line, we do not have a common cultural calendar, we do not have interaction between our businesses, said Petkov from the parliamentary rostrum.
I assure you, the Prime Minister addressed the deputies, in our coalition we have an absolutely clear common position, agreed upon before the eyes of the entire Bulgarian people. We have full coordination in the Council of Ministers on the topic and the fact that we are going to talks on January 18 shows that good neighborliness is a basic principle in our relations, said Petkov.
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: The Interconnector with Greece should be ready by July
- » EWRC Chairman: The Moratorium is Illegal, there is another way to keep the Prices
- » Bulgarian PM: We will Adopt the Euro in two years
- » Annual Forecast for the Bulgarian Economy
- » German Media on Bulgaria: Expensive Winter in the Poorest EU country
- » Head of BGA: "Bulgargaz Outright Lies about Points from the Agreement with Azerbaijan"