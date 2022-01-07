Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry: Those who Refuse to Lay Down their Weapons will be Destroyed

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan warned that "those robbers and protesters who refuse to lay down their weapons will be destroyed," The Insider reported in its Russian edition.

Police patrols and the National Guard have been stepped up in the regions. In the event of armed resistance to demands to drop weapons, the protesters will be killed, a spokesman for Kazakhstan's interior ministry said.

The day before, the Ministry of Interior announced that during the riots in the country 18 employees of the security forces were killed, 748 were injured and 2298 people were detained. The number of protesters killed has not yet been announced.

Foreign Troops enter Kazakhstan as Peacekeepers

Earlier yesterday, the Independent Coordination Headquarters said at least 30 protesters had been killed in clashes with security officials in Almaty. For the fifth day in a row, protests in Kazakhstan caused by the sharp rise in liquefied gas prices have not subsided. The rallies began on January 2 in Zhanaozen, and later the city's residents were supported in many other settlements. By the evening of January 4th, protests, in which people were making political demands, covered most of the country.



/Focus