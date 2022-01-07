Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 4°C and 9°C

Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month and will remain unchanged.

Today it will be mostly cloudy, mainly in Southeastern Bulgaria with rain showers. The wind will be oriented from the northeast, in Eastern Bulgaria, it will be moderate. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 4° and 9° Celsius, in Sofia around 4°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, it will be cloudy with precipitation, more significant along the southern coast. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 8°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water around 9°-10°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be cloudy and foggy in the mountains. It will blow to a moderate southeast wind, on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin southwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 3°C, at 2000 meters - minus 1°C.



/BTA