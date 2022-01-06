Mandatory Test for Vaccinated Bulgarians before traveling to the UK has been Dropped

As of 4:00 a.m. on January 7, 2022, Britain is introducing a change in the regime of entry into the country for arrivals from countries outside the red list, including Bulgaria at the moment.

According to our embassy in London, the requirement to present a coronavirus test performed before entering the country for all vaccinated citizens, as well as for those under 18 years of age, is no longer required.

The requirement for a negative Covid-19 test result remains valid until two days after arrival in England. After 4:00 a.m. on January 9, 2022, this test will be able to be antigenic, and not as before only PCR test.

Detailed information on the travel regime to the country is available in the section "Coronavirus - how to travel?" On the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - https://www.mfa.bg/bg/covid19map/Europe/United%20Kingdom (in Bulgarian)

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in London at the following telephone numbers: +44 20 7581 3144; +44 20 7584 9400, +44 20 75893763.

Signals can also be submitted to the email addresses of the Bulgarian Embassy in the United Kingdom: Consular.London@mfa.bgand embassy.london@mfa.bg



/Ministry of Foreign Affairs