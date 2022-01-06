Bulgarian Foreign Ministry recommends that Bulgarian citizens avoid traveling to Kazakhstan
In connection with the mass protests and the declaration of a state of emergency in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens refrain from traveling to the country, as well as from domestic travel within its territory.
Foreign Troops enter Kazakhstan as Peacekeepers
At the moment, the Bulgarian embassy in Nur-Sultan has not received any data about our compatriots detained or injured. Our mission is monitoring the situation and is ready to provide assistance if necessary.
Bulgarian citizens residing temporarily or permanently in the country should keep in mind that a number of restrictive measures have been introduced on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and a curfew is in force between 23.00 p.m. and 7.00 a.m.
Up-to-date information on the current restrictions can be found at the following link: https://mfa.bg/bg/situationcenter/32414
If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Nur-Sultan on the following contact numbers: +7 7172 90 15 15 and during non-working hours - on the phone numbers +7 701 371 07 64, +7 701 313 25 67, as well as at the email address of our diplomatic mission - embassy.nursultan@mfa.bg
/BNT
