COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Duration of Isolation and Quarantine Expected to Change Next Week

At the beginning of next week, the isolation to which people with laboratory-proven COVID-19 disease are subject will be reduced from 14 to 10 days. The quarantine of the contact persons will be reduced from 10 to 7 days. An order will be issued by the Minister of Health for this purpose. This was discussed during the first meeting of the National Pandemic Committee, established by order of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, said Deputy Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Dr. Georgi Yordanov.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Georgi Yordanov, who is Deputy Chairman of the Committee, pointed out that during the meeting a decision was made by state institutions to make all possible efforts to increase the vaccination coverage in the country. The goal is to administer nearly 500,000 vaccines against COVID-19 this month. It was also decided that mobile immunization teams of RHI will provide on-site vaccinations for civil servants working with citizens.

During the meeting of the National Pandemic Committee, it was explicitly emphasized that vaccination in our country is voluntary and depends on the will of every Bulgarian citizen.

"The aim of the National Pandemic Committee is to establish good coordination between the institutions so that the pressing issues can find a solution quickly." This was stated by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova, who is also chair of the Committee. According to her, right now the most important objective is to focus all efforts on dealing with the coming fifth wave of the pandemic.

"In order to deal with the situation, which has not only health and economic consequences, but affects all areas of our lives, coordination at the governmental and interdepartmental level is needed. This is the mission of this Committee," said Minister Serbezova. Among the main priorities of the National, Pandemic Committee are forecasting and assessing the epidemic situation in order to prepare health and medical facilities and medical and non-medical professionals to act during a pandemic organization for medical care of the population and provision of maximum opportunities for treatment of sick citizens, as well as creation of an organization for introduction of anti-epidemic measures and control on the territory of the country.

The National Pandemic Committee, chaired by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova, consists of 23 members - representatives of all ministries. Representatives of the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria, the National Center for Public Health and Analysis, the Bulgarian Red Cross, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency will also be invited to join the committee.



/Ministry of Health Press Release