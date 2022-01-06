Bulgaria: Ex-Prime Minister Borisov Interrogated by the National Police

GERB leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was summoned today for questioning at the General Directorate of the National Police, Nova reported.

According to him, it became clear that he was summoned for questioning by a phone call. According to Borisov, this is done to say that he was officially summoned: "So people can talk yeah, did you hear, Borisov was summoned for questioning," said the GERB leader.

Asked by journalists what the interrogation was about, Borisov said: "About how I managed to keep the lowest price of gas for years, how I managed to keep the price of electricity the lowest for years, how we did best in Europe with migration," Borisov said.

"I have never owned or bought gold bars," Borisov said

/Nova